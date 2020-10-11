Detailed Guide to 18 Remote Simultaneous Interpreting Solutions for Virtual Events and Meetings

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a massive shift for companies offering simultaneous interpreting platforms and companies delivering multilingual meetings and events. The recent proliferation of RSI and virtual event systems makes selection difficult, especially when, at first glance, many platforms look very similar.

In a new study, independent market research firm CSA Research provides a comprehensive guide to 18 companies that offer a proprietary remote simultaneous interpreting (RSI) platform to address the needs of non-native language speaking participants. Global companies in industries and specialties ranging from events to financial services to government can use the data in the 100+ page report, “Remote Simultaneous Interpreting Platforms,” to short-list candidates that meet global language requirements for virtual events and meetings.

The data represent the state of these products as of September 2020, detailing the core characteristics of 18 providers that participated in the research (from the 28 identified), including:

• Pricing overview

• The underlying technology

• Common features and functionalities

• Security and performance data

• Recommendations on selecting a platform

• Detailed appendix with profiles

• Target industries using these solutions

“With the recent boom in RSI development and the interest that some mainstream conferencing solutions like Zoom are taking into adding RSI capabilities, the future of this category remains to be written,” comments Hélène Pielmeier, senior analyst, CSA Research. “Whatever happens in the long run, immediate needs mean selecting a solution now. Ad hoc solutions such as using Skype do not provide the level of customer experience your session attendees deserve.”

Providers detailed in the report include: Ablio, Duvall, Estreemo, iBridge People, Interactio, Interprefy, KUDO, KUNVENO, Mastervoice, Neumann&Müller, Olyusei, Rafiky, Synonyme.net, US Translation Company, VERSPEAK, VoiceBoxer, Webswitcher, and ZipDX.



Some of the key topics addressed and questions answered in the report:

• Key elements to assess when deciding to bring simultaneous interpreting to an event that has remote speakers, remote attendees, remote interpreters, or a combination thereof

• Research-backed analysis of the RSI tools available on the market including 90+ elements and core strengths for each platform

The report is published as part of the firm’s syndicated research membership and is also available for individual purchase. For more information, visit www.csa-research.com or contact sales@csa-research.com.

About CSA Research

CSA Research, formerly Common Sense Advisory, is an independent market research company helping companies profitably grow their global businesses and gain access to new markets and new customers. Its focus is on assisting its clients to operationalize, benchmark, optimize, and innovate industry best practices in globalization, internationalization, localization, interpreting, and translation. http://www.csa-research.com | @CSA_Research

Tweet: New report by @CSA_Research provides detailed guide to 18 commercially available remote simultaneous interpreting platforms for global virtual events and meetings -> http://ow.ly/9boq50BL8AN. #RSI #interpreting #virtualmeetings #virtualevents