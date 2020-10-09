Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Terminal Exchange Services, Inc. is seeking 24/7 Secure Fleet Trailer Parking facilities

October 9, 2020
Terminal Exchange Services, Inc. is seeking 24/7 Secure Fleet Trailer Parking facilities to join our growing network!

MONTEBELLO, CA October 9, 2020 – Terminal Exchange Services, Inc.

Join TXS Growing network of Secure Fleet Trailer Parking and Drop Yard Staging Services Nationwide.

If you are a Warehouse, Distribution Center, Terminal or a Trucking Company with Secure 24/7 access, CCTV Video cameras, Gated Entry, Fencing, Outdoor Lighting, offer trailer repair or maintenance and you have surplus unused tractor/trailer/container or chassis parking. long term fleet carriers.
When Joining TXS Network our services include
Accounting Solutions and Placement for fleet carriers on your location or facility.
TXS Marketing Department will seek out, negotiate, contract and finalize every aspect involved with finding reputable fleet tenants to sub-lease space or rent property by the "unit" or by the acre of your unused industrial property.

Want to learn more about Terminal Exchange Services Inc or sign up to join our ever- growing network.
Visit: https://terminalexchangeservices.com/ or Call us 323-725-1994
To Join Our Network : https://terminalexchangeservices.com/contact-parking-network.html

