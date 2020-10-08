Pinc rolls up another transportation acquisition with RailcarRx

Yard management software vendor Pinc Solutions is revving its engines again, leveraging the deep pockets of its private equity owner to make its second acquisition in four weeks of a supply chain management software vendor.

Union City, California-based Pinc today said it has acquired RailcarRx, a provider of a suite of rail industry software solutions and services. Irving, Texas-based RailcarRx software provides maintenance, repair, fleet and asset management insights that help railroads, railcar owners, repair shops and shippers operate more efficiently, monitor equipment health and improve safety, the company said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Pinc said that RailcarRx will continue to operate and support its customers with existing staff and supplier relationships.

In September, Pinc’s parent company, the California investment firm Accel-KKR, acquired the ShipperConnect and ShipXpress transportation management system (TMS) software brands from Wabtec Corp. That followed Accel-KKR’s move in June to make a “significant" equity investment in Pinc itself, prompting Pinc to say it it planned to use the new capital to launch a series of strategic acquisitions.

According to Pinc, RailcarRx is a natural extension of the Wabtec deal that will enable shippers to monitor rail fleet health, track fleets in various repair and maintenance stages, and significantly improve rail logistics operations. In Pinc’s view, a true end-to-end supply chain execution (SCE) platform will play a vital role in reducing the number of point solutions and manual, non-value added processes for supply chain leaders facing ever-growing transportation complexities and cost pressures.