Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market to Grow at 6.0% CAGR By 2030

The Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market - Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, share analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The Global ADAS Market was worth US$ 21 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% through 2030. Advanced driver assistance systems have contributed significantly towards improving the passenger and occupant safety by integrating advanced features into automobiles. With implementation of functionalities such as basic automatic cruise control (ACC), the automobile manufacturers are focusing to target economy and mid-range vehicle segment across the emerging countries to gain competitive advantage. The automotive sales during past couple of years have lowered, which is anticipated to further witness marginal growth due to prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. Lowered demand, disruption in supply chain, and to ensure the safety of employees has resulted in suspension of production activities of leading automotive OEMs and advanced driver assistance system vendors across the globe. This is anticipated to impact the growth of the global advanced driver assistance system market in coming years.

The global advanced driver assistance system market is segmented based on component, system, vehicle type, propulsion type, level of autonomy, and geography.

Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware is further sub-segmented into electronic control unit (ECU), camera unit, LiDAR, radar sensor, ultrasonic sensor, infrared sensor, and others. Based on system, the global market is segmented into adaptive cruise control (ACC), adaptive front light (AFL), automatic emergency braking (AEB), blind spot detection (BSD), cross traffic alert (CTA), driver monitoring system (DMS), forward collision warning (FCW), intelligent park assist (IPA), lane departure warning (LDW), night vision system (NVS), pedestrian detection system (PDS), road sign recognition (RSR), tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), traffic jam assist (TJA), and others. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and others. Based on propulsion type, the global market is segmented into internal combustion (IC) engine vehicle and electric vehicle.

The electric vehicle segment is further sub-segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). Based on level of autonomy, the global market is segmented into level-1, level-2, level-3, level-4, and level-5. Based on geography, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Competitive Landscape

The global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is consolidated in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include - Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Veoneer, Xilinx, Inc., Magna International Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, DENSO Corporation, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Magna International Inc., Microsemi Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Aptiv, Continental AG, SAMSUNG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

