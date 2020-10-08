SecurEnds Modern Credential Entitlement Management, a User Access Review product addresses access/entitlement auditing and reporting.

It automates user access rights, access certification and remediation to meet security compliance for identity governance.



SecurEnds CEM allows you to:

Step 1: Connect Applications

Manage the discovery of identities across connected and disconnected applications across the IT landscape. Match identities to the system of record. Use CSV upload, Pre-build Connectors, Flex Connectors, and Service Desk integration. Integrates with ITSM system (ServiceNow, JIRA, etc) to update the changes.

Step 2: Discover Identities

Centralize access controls and consolidate identity repositories. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, Discovery Module enables auto-discovery of identities, including orphaned and unauthorized accounts.

Step 3: Intelligent Campaigns

Schedule automated access review campaigns by multiple dimensions (roles etc). Call to action intelligent reminders for end-users, approvers and skip level approvers. “Delta Campaign”, a quick snap campaign, allows you to see the changes since the last review.

Step 4: Reports & Insights

Our AI/ML module presents a simplified analytics workflow for outliers based on their risk profiles and excessive privileges. Drill down by campaigns, applications and periods.

CEM Product Benefits:

1. Automated solution for all user access reviews.

2. Ensures that your organization is in compliance and the user access is controlled.

3. Enables you the opportunity to conduct your reviews on time, with accuracy and completeness.

4. Saves your organization time and money.

5. Secure and protect critical systems, applications and data by enforcing identity governance and access compliance.

Key Features:

1. Know who has access to what

2. Generate cross-application rules for separation of duties that trigger real-time alerts.

3. Manage enterprise role definitions to easily identify excessive user privileges.

4. Automate user access rights certification with a simple workflow.

5. Remediation and Compliance reporting.