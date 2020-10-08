User Credential Entitlement Management - SecurEnds

User Entitlement Reviews are an important control activity required for internal and external IT security audits. Done monthly or annually manual User Access and Entitlement Reviews for can be tedious and cumbersome.

SecurEnds SaaS Identity Governance Automates User Entitlement reviews, putting CISOs and Security department in control of users’ entitlements across a today’s hybrid IT system. Continuous access certification also enables continuous control.

• SecurEnds securely connects to all cloud and on-prem applications and synchronizes user/roles using connectors or CSV file upload.

• Creates consolidated user identity database and automates user access reviews for all employees, contractors, and partners in your organization

• SecurEnds reduces complex development by offering built-in and custom connectors for you to quickly integrate your applications

• Setup and manage recurring campaigns to perform access reviews to always ensure users have the right access

• Management dashboard allows reviewers/managers to perform access reviews for all applications

• Easily manage campaign lifecycle including escalation to managers who have not performed reviews and delegate access reviews to another person in case any manager is unavailable.

• Easily update access review changes to applications using built-in connectors to Service Now, Jira, Email, etc.

• Provides audit reports and a separate dashboard for auditors for access compliance attestation and certification.

• Offered as SaaS on the cloud or on-prem solution.

Automate User Access and Entitlement Reviews:

1. We Enable companies to continuously run review campaigns of the users’ access rights and roles, by assigning the manager to certify, revoke their entitlements. As a result of this there is an increase in positive and accuracy of certifications and making the certification process auditable and compliant.

2. Compliance and Auditing reporting features deliver identity intelligence and answers the common questions like ‘who has access to this program, and ‘who approved that access?

3. Addresses Governance and Compliance challenges like Attestation/Certification, Validation and Reporting in one solution.

4. Enables large enterprises to get in control of users’ entitlements across a vast range of systems, while simultaneously enabling them to Be in control of their own future.

5. Available on-premise, in the cloud, or as a managed service with built-in connectors for a variety of systems.