How to modernize identity governance and user access reviews with Workday and Okta?

SecurEnds integrates with Okta, Workday and other applications to allow organizations to embrace digital transformation, while ensuring access reviews and audits are conducted periodically to certify right people have access to the right resource at the right time.

Benefits:

1. Reduce operational cost of access reviews

2. Unify workflow and communication between external auditors and IT staff

3. Centralize visibility across connected and legacy applications

4. Create secure environment against insider threat and breach.

Features:

Securely connects to all cloud and on-prem applications and synchronizes user/roles using connectors or CSV file upload.

Creates consolidated user identity database and automates user access reviews for all employees, contractors, and partners in your organization

Reduces complex development by offering built-in and custom connectors for you to quickly integrate your applications

Setup and manage recurring campaigns to perform access reviews to always ensure users have the right access

Management dashboard allows reviewers/managers to perform access reviews for all applications

Easily manage campaign lifecycle including escalation to managers who have not performed reviews and delegate access reviews to another person in case any manager is unavailable.

Easily update access review changes to applications using built-in connectors to Service Now, Jira, Email, etc.

Provides audit reports and a separate dashboard for auditors for access compliance attestation and certification.