Getac Debuts V110 Rugged Laptop With Class-Leading Connectivity Options

IRVINE, CA - October 6, 2020: Getac Technology Corporation, a world leader in rugged computing solutions, today announced the release of the latest generation of its highly successful V110 laptop aimed at professionals in such challenging work environments as law enforcement, emergency medical response, field-utility installation and repair, military, and manufacturing.

According to Getac President Mike McMahon, the next-gen V110, which is available from select resellers now, combines the functionality of a laptop with the convenience of a tablet via a proprietary hinge design that enables users to shuttle between tablet and laptop mode in a single step.

“The new V110 is significantly ahead of conventional laptops which are basically either tablet computers with limited-function cable connections or Bluetooth keyboards, or touch-screen equipped laptops,” McMahon said. “The V110’s water- and shock-proof keyboard, by contrast, is a full 56 percent larger than the typical 10.1-inch [screen] rugged laptop’s keyboard. It also has 88 standard-sized, red-backlit, island-style independent keys that provide an unmatched premium feel and increased durability.”

Other outstanding standard features of the latest V110 include a more powerful Quad-Core processor, a revolutionary 11.6-inch Getac LumiBond® 2.0 widescreen indoor/outdoor/direct-sunlight display, a high-speed, rugged-mount PCIe SSD, dual hot-swappable batteries for virtually unlimited runtime and Getac’s unprecedented three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty with accidental damage coverage.

As the use of Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth-dependent devices has skyrocketed in both the consumer and business sectors, cutting through conflicting signal clutter to meet their time and place responsibilities has become an increasing challenge for mobile workers, particularly – and most critically – first responders.

“Our family of fully rugged laptops are the first choice for in-vehicle computing systems for many of the most technology-aware police and fire departments, hospitals, ambulance companies, and utility- outage repair crews in the world,” McMahon said. “With the new V110 we’ve ratcheted up the outstanding connectivity our Enterprise customers know and trust another notch by incorporating the latest 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 technology for up to three times the wireless data speeds of prior units and increased performance in dense or congested environments.”

“We believe the V110’s combination of WLAN, WWAN, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, GPS, and advanced onboard technology to lower power consumption, even when connected, will ensure that users can get online and obtain a workable, accurate, productive data connection anytime, anywhere. This holds true even when extreme channel-clogging and bandwidth-overload plague competing communications-and-computing devices in the area, causing chronic failures to connect, as well as timing out, broken-data stream errors, and frequent dropouts.”

Other configurable I/O data capture-and-sharing options include Getac’s unique KeyWedge Barcode Reader Utility for generating clear readings from barcodes obscured by grease or debris, plus an RFID reader, USB3.1 Gen 2 Type C connections, and an 8MP rear camera.

In addition, the optional Getac antenna tri-pass-through solution provides more accurate GPS and faster connectivity to WWAN when used with a V110 joined to a secure vehicle dock.

Tri-pass is a veritable “golden tool” for utility field-force workers and engineers. Weighing in at less than five pounds, the magnesium-and-polymer-clad V110 is compact enough to be easily employed wherever field engineers need it, while its extensive connectivity options make it possible to transmit important data from any location. The device also supports powerful mobile geographic information systems (GIS), enabling the display of surveying and mapping schematics directly on its crystal clear, outdoor-legible, and all-weather touchscreen display.

Timely and effective support for remote users in industries such as public service and power-cable installation and management can literally mean the difference between life and death. GDMS, like the KeyWedge, is part of an ever-expanding group of core options available through the Getac Select® program.

GDMS is a Software As A Service (SaaS), on-demand solution that tracks which devices on a network are working optimally and which aren’t. By spotting potential issues early, GDMS can highlight potential issues before they eventuate, resulting in substantial savings in repair costs and network downtime.

Other V110-compatible Getac Select options include the Getac Driving Safety Utility and the Getac Virtual GPS utility. For more information, please visit: http://www.getac.com/intl/getac-select/