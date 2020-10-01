Southeastern Freight Lines Recognized as Best Employer in South Carolina by Forbes

LEXINGTON, S.C. (Aug. 25, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced its recognition as Best Employer in South Carolina by Forbes.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint organizations liked best by employees in its second annual ranking of America’s best employers by state.

“At Southeastern, we believe strongly in our culture and values, and that it’s what sets us apart. This recognition from Forbes, based on feedback from our employees, is a testament to our people-first culture,” said Richard Slater, vice president of service center sales, human resources at Southeastern Freight Lines. “We offer a commitment to excellence in all we do, serving our associates and communities, comprehensive training, safe and well-maintained equipment and a competitive pay and benefits package.”

South Carolina is home to Southeastern’s corporate office in Lexington as well as five service centers located in Augusta, Charleston, Columbia, Florence and Greenville. The company is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, including 70 years of service out of the Columbia service center.

Seventy years ago, serving as Southeastern’s corporate office and headquarters, the Columbia service center originally employed eight people who served the corporate office and also ran the terminal. Today, the Columbia service center has grown to 102 dock doors and more than 160 employees and is located at 4025 Sunset Blvd. The corporate office employs an additional 540 employees out of its Lexington, South Carolina, headquarters at 420 Davega Road.

The ranking was compiled by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2019 to May 2020, and responses regarding the same employers were compared throughout the process, accounting for results collected before and after the onset of the pandemic.

For more information about working at Southeastern, visit the careers page on www.sefl.com.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 450 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

