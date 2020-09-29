Berkshire Grey Continues Acceleration with Appointment of Mark Fidler as Chief Finance Officer

Boston – September 29, 2020 – Berkshire Grey (www.berkshiregrey.com), a robotics and AI company developing retail, eCommerce, and logistics fulfillment automation technologies for global companies, today announced the appointment of Mark Fidler to the newly created position of Chief Financial Officer. Reporting to Berkshire Grey Founder and CEO Tom Wagner, Fidler brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience, the last 20 in disruptive technology-based companies where he deployed strategies that led to significant global expansions.

Fidler has an extensive background in all aspects of strategic planning, capital raising, finance & accounting operations, and treasury management. He joins Berkshire Grey from NEC Energy Solutions, where he helped achieve a 15-fold increase in revenue in four years as CFO and a member of the Board of Directors.



“Mark brings public company experience plus a wide range of financial skills and experiences interwoven with an entrepreneurial bent –all of which are important for our stage of development.” said Tom Wagner, founder and CEO of Berkshire Grey. “His seasoned guidance will help us to have the right people, processes, and systems in place to accommodate long-term growth.”

“With our proven technology, Berkshire Grey is more than ready to solve the growing challenges our customers are facing in fulfilling their orders as a result of fundamental changes in the way consumers and businesses purchase goods,” said Fidler. “My experience includes working with product and sales teams to help maximize value for customers through innovative deal structures and models. I’m excited to be joining BG at this time of substantial growth.”

As CFO at ReEnergy Holdings, LLC, Fidler secured $100 million in new financing to optimize the company’s capital structure and fund capital expansions. Prior to that, he was CFO of Ambient Corporation (NASDAQ: AMBT), a leading provider of utility-scale smart grid solutions, where he led the company’s listing on the NASDAQ; and Fidler spent 10 years at Evergreen Solar, Inc., as corporate controller and later VP of Finance, where he helped lead the global growth of the company’s operations.

Earlier in his career, Fidler held senior finance roles at the Boston Consulting Group and Hampshire Chemical Corporation and worked in the audit practice of Coopers & Lybrand. A certified public accountant, he has a BS degree in accounting from Syracuse University and an MBA from Northeastern University.

In January 2020, investors recognized Berkshire Grey’s growth and validated its mission by investing $263 million in the company.

Steve Johnson, President and COO of BG noted, “In the first nine months of 2020, Berkshire Grey added three of the top Fortune 50 companies as customers and implemented systems for its first customer in Japan, despite the travel challenges imposed by COVID-19. BG also helped retail customers selling essential goods accommodate 2-3x increases in volume due to COVID-19, alleviating the need for costly additional labor shifts.”

Berkshire Grey customers are using intelligent robotic solutions to automate fulfillment tasks never before performed by machines and are doing so at scale. Berkshire Grey solutions enable the robotic picking, packing, and sorting of individual items, inner packs, cases, and parcels for eCommerce, retail replenishment, and logistics. By inventing and integrating multiple technologies in artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, sensing, gripping, and robotics, Berkshire Grey’s solutions efficiently process the broadest assortment of products, packages, and parcels — all while continuously improving speed and quality through autonomous learning. Berkshire Grey’s customers have optimized picking labor costs, overcome worker shortage constraints, and seen improvements in throughput ranging from 25% to 50% utilizing its intelligent robotic solutions.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE GREY

RADICALLY ESSENTIAL. FUNDAMENTALLY FORWARD.

Berkshire Grey helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate omnichannel fulfillment. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.

Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.