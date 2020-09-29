Market development prospect of gravel sand industry

In the current wave of infrastructure development, ordinary aggregate has been difficult to meet the requirements of many production projects, only sand and gravel aggregate can meet the requirements of concrete cement production and large-scale construction production projects, and the demand of aggregate production line is more, which can make full use of natural sand and stone resources.

Energy saving, environmental protection and high-efficiency aggregate production line has gradually replaced the original traditional sand and gravel aggregate production line, and changed the inherent impression of disorderly sand and stone aggregate production in the past and caused serious environmental pollution. The construction of a new sand and gravel aggregate production line with orderly production and low environmental pollution has become a new direction for the development of the gravel aggregate industry in the future.

Application scope of gravel sand production line

In the construction sand making project, part of the large materials are processed into stone or stone powder through the processing of crusher equipment, and the part is processed by the sand making machine to produce large pieces of sand and stone. Stones can be used in construction production projects, and sand and stone are used in railway production projects that need artificial sand.

In concrete and cement sand production projects, according to the requirements of cement production or concrete production ratio, the sand and gravel products meeting the production requirements are produced, and then the cement products or concrete products are mixed and processed.

Design process of gravel production line

The aggregate production line is roughly composed of vibrating feeder + crusher equipment + vibrating screen equipment. The difference is reflected in the hourly output and production projects. For the production line with large output, it is not only equipped with supporting equipment for high output, but also has higher requirements for relevant dust removal and noise reduction equipment, and for small-scale production For the production line, the use of equipment can achieve one-time forming, without the need to be equipped with too many secondary break and other equipment.

In the early stage of site survey, at the beginning of the construction of sand and gravel production line, technicians need to carefully survey the site conditions, and timely level or replace the production site for the site that does not meet the construction requirements.

In the equipment selection stage, after detailed communication with customers, according to the broken materials of customers, hourly output, combined with the situation of customer production site, select the equipment production model suitable for customers.

After selecting the appropriate equipment, the technicians design the production line, arrange the production process in detail, the materials are produced and processed by those equipment in turn, and what kind of relevant equipment, such as dust remover, belt conveyor, etc., are selected for the gravel production line.