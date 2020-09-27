Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Welding Process of Petroleum Casing Pipe

September 27, 2020
(1) Selection of welding method: 80%Ar+20%CO2 gas shielded welding. Selection of welding data: ER55-G is used for welding wire, diameter Φ3.2mm. Welding parameters: current 250~320A, voltage 26~30V; welding speed 35~50cm/min; preheating temperature is 100℃, ensure that the interlayer temperature is not lower than preheating temperature, but it is not allowed to be higher than preheating temperature 30℃ . Post-weld treatment: air cooling, without any heat treatment.

(2) Selection of welding method: 80%Ar+20%CO2 gas shielded welding. Selection of welding data: ER55-G is used for welding wire, diameter Φ3.2mm. Welding parameters: current 250~320A, voltage 26~30V; welding speed 35~50cm/min; preheating temperature is 100℃, ensure that the interlayer temperature is not lower than preheating temperature, but it is not allowed to be higher than preheating temperature 30℃ . Post-welding treatment: tempering treatment, temperature 600±20℃, holding time 4h; heating rate 50℃/h, cooling rate 50℃/h.

The experimental results of the test blocks welded by the above two welding processes are as follows:
The results of the (1) plan: tensile test, breaking the base material, qualified; the impact values ​​of the three samples in the heat-affected zone are 26, 47, 23, failing; the four samples of side bending are 3.75mm respectively The cracks, 4mm cracks, 1.38mm cracks, 0.89mm cracks are unqualified; the experiment proves that this kind of process plan is unreasonable.

The results of the (2) plan: tensile test, breaking the base material, qualified; the impact value of the three samples in the heat-affected zone is 51, 40, 40, qualified; all four samples of side bending are intact and qualified; Experiments prove that this kind of process plan is reasonable. Post-weld heat treatment can improve the welding structure and performance, which is one of the important factors for whether 37Mn5 petroleum casing welding can obtain a welded joint that meets the technical requirements.

