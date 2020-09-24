Raymond Corporation welcomes students to virtual Manufacturing Day event

The Raymond Corporation will host a virtual Manufacturing Day experience on Friday, October 2, 2020, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Raymond’s event will coincide with Manufacturing Day, the annual nationwide celebration of the manufacturing industry organized by the National Association of Manufacturers. This year is the first year Raymond’s Manufacturing Day will be an entirely digital and virtual event, enabling students from across the country to discover what careers in today’s advanced manufacturing really look like — via virtual programming.

As manufacturers seek to fill 4.6 million high-skill, high-tech jobs over the next decade, Manufacturing Day empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive.

Manufacturing careers are at the heart of some of the most impactful work being done in response to the pandemic, and we are excited to introduce students to the possibilities manufacturing careers can provide.

What: The Raymond Corporation will be hosting its sixth annual Manufacturing Day event. This year's event will be a self-guided, interactive exploration of The Raymond Corporation, including a virtual factory tour, associate testimonials and department demonstrations.

When: Friday, October 2, 2020, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Participants are free to join this virtual, interactive experience at their convenience throughout the day. The experience is expected to take approximately one hour to complete.

Where: Teachers can register their students for this event by visiting: Raymond's Manufacturing Day Invitation. Members of the media can email kjoachim@bader-rutter.com for access.

Who: This virtual event is open to middle school and high school students across the United States.

Interview Subjects: Potential Raymond interview subjects include Tony Topencik, senior director of operations, and Steve VanNostrand, executive vice president of human resources.