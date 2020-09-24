Baker Industrial Supply Expands Integration Services Nationwide

Baker Industrial Supply, a leading material handling integrator that designs and installs warehouse rack in the Southwest, today announced its expansion of services throughout the U.S., with dedicated teams of employees available to build 24/7. With its unique business model of retaining permanent employees that have tailored expertise for each project, Baker Industrial Supply is taking rack installations to a new level and eliminating the guess work for its customers.

“Baker is committed to its employees as well as its customers. We believe that retaining staff that has expertise in different types of rack is what separates us from our competition, allowing us to apply that knowledge base to each unique project,” said Joe Rooney, vice president at Baker Industrial Supply. “For our most recent project, we sent a team out of state to the job site for six weeks. Working seven days a week on 10-12 hour shifts, the 250,000 square foot facility was completed in just 40 days, which was a full 10 days prior to goal.”

This summer, a major global sports brand wanted to increase its warehousing capacity by building a new facility in the southern United States. This new warehouse required a significant amount of traditional rack for its sports equipment and apparel for both brick and mortar and ecommerce business in the region. The customer needed the project completed within 50 days without interrupting its existing operations within the adjacent warehouses that were already up and running. Baker Industrial Supply was able to complete the task early, efficiently and with no delays trying to procure installers onsite. A full video of the project is available here: https://youtu.be/K6ztGoTSdcU

Founded in June 2004, Baker Industrial Supply has more than 30 employees and has warehouse and fabrication facilities in the greater Houston area offering in-stock inventory and quick-ship services in addition to its installation services. The company is led by three core values: offer unparalleled customer service, deliver and install superior high-quality products, offer extremely competitive pricing.