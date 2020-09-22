MHS launches series of virtual educational events for intralogistics operations

(Mt. Washington, Ky.) Sept. 22, 2020 – MHS (www.mhsglobal.com), a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, announces a new multi-part online experience scheduled to run October through November. The series includes a mix of live content formats to keep viewers engaged, from webinars to panel discussions, all focused on industry trends, technological advancements or workflow strategies, and includes a Q&A session to facilitate additional tailored discussions during live streams. Following each event, attendees receive exclusive access to supplementary resources like white papers, case studies and infographics to continue their experience.

“While the traditional in-person conferences and tradeshows are on hold, the world is not standing still – if anything the pace of change is only accelerating,” says Markus Augeneder, CEO of International, MHS. “With e-commerce and labor trends continuing to push supply chains, more operations than ever are looking for expert insights – and the MHS Insider series equips them with the informed perspective they need to optimize their operation.”

The MHS Insider series includes:

Thursday, Oct. 8 – Parcels, how to handle the growing volumes and variety?

Wednesday, Oct 14 – Parcel+Post Expo Virtual Session: How to boost your sorting network

Friday, Oct. 16 – Why predictive maintenance is the future

Tuesday, Oct 20 – Get the most out of your last mile depot

Tuesday, Oct. 27 – Open the gate for robotic parcel sortation

Thursday, Oct. 29 – Livestreaming from MHS demo areas: Keep your material handling growing

Thursday, Nov. 5 – Sort it out | How to handle non-regulars in your warehouse

Tuesday, Nov. 10 – Maximizing added value | Automate your returns handling

To register for the MHS Insider series, attendees can visit www.mhsglobal.com/insider-series. After the live stream, past events will be accessible on-demand via the MHS website.

About MHS

MHS Global is a full-service provider of innovative material handling systems that solve the challenges of distribution and fulfillment operations. We take a comprehensive, customer-centric approach that includes custom engineering, design, manufacturing and turnkey integration services. Our quality solutions leverage a broad range of controls and automated equipment, including but not limited to sorters, conveyors, extendable loading and unloading systems. We provide complete, responsive support to maintain systems for peak performance, with predictive analytics and local technicians to maximize long-term value and return on investment.

MHS has a global installed base of over $5 billion for small to large distribution and fulfillment projects in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, parcel, third party logistics and outside integrators.

# # #

Media contact:

Dan Gauss, Koroberi

336.409.5391

dan@koroberi.com

Company contact:

Lauren Pedley, MHS

502.645.6199

Lauren.Pedley@mhsglobal.com