Logistics Plus Renews Its Annual U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport® Partnership

ERIE, PA (September 17, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has submitted and received approval for its current data submission to the SmartWay Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the industry.

Since 2004, SmartWay has helped partners avoid emitting 134 million tons of air pollution (NOx, PM, and CO2), which helps protect the environment and keep Americans healthy. Emissions reductions benefit communities near ports, borders, and truck stops, protecting the health and well-being of citizens in these areas. Each year, performance data is submitted and reviewed to qualify as a SmartWay partner. The EPA recently approved the Logistics Plus annual submission of Partnership reporting requirements for the tenth consecutive year.

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) applauds the renewal of your SmartWay partnership and looks forward to working with you to achieve your freight efficiency goals,” said Langston Jones, Partner Account Manager Assisting the EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership under a Cooperative Agreement with SSAI.

Adam Mook, Compliance Department Manager for Logistics Plus, added, “Our partnership with SmartWay the past decade is another confirmation to our customers and carriers that Logistics Plus is doing its part for environmental sustainability.”

Learn more at www.logisticsplus.net/logistics-plus-sustainability-initiatives.

About SmartWay

In 2004, fifteen companies and freight sector associations worked with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to create the SmartWay program as a way of using market-based incentives and technology solutions to address long-term trends, changes, and challenges in the freight transportation sector. SmartWay Transport is the U.S. EPA’s flagship program for improving fuel efficiency and reducing greenhouse gases and air pollution from the transportation supply chain industry. The Partnership currently has over 3,700 Partners including shipper, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers. Partners rely upon SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement. For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership visit www.epa.gov/smartway.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence technology, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded over 24 years ago in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and, award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a strong passion for excellence, its 450 global employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices or warehouses located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Baltimore, MD; Birmingham, AL; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Olean, NY; Ontario, CA; San Bernardino, CA; San Francisco, CA; Tampa Bay, FL; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Ukraine; Uganda; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.