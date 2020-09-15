Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App Surpasses 1 Million Downloads

RESTON, VA – SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 – Trucker Tools today announced that the Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App, which was introduced in the spring of 2013, has reached a major adoption milestone, surpassing 1 million downloads among the trucking industry’s community of independent owner-operators and small fleets.

“We are extremely proud of our driver app and how well it has been and continues to be received in the market,” said Prasad Gollapalli, Trucker Tools’ founder and chief executive. “Our focus is improving the driver experience and delivering mobile-based tools that make the job of running a truck more efficient and profitable. We are building out a one-to-many platform for truckers that connects them with the brokerage community, and applies a common, familiar process and features to do business in a secure environment.”

The Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App has 17 of the most sought-after tools and features truckers use for managing their business while on the road. Those include:

• Smart Capacity® predictive freight-matching and load visibility, which provides a continually updated list of real-time available loads from brokers, in proximity to the driver, and ranks them with the best load on top, based on driver criteria, availability and preferences.

• Book-It-Now®, the industry’s first smartphone-based, automated “one-click,” booking tool, which enables truckers to accept and confirm offered loads in an automated process with little or no broker intervention.

• Automated Load Tracking, which utilizes the embedded GPS capabilities of the driver’s smartphone to provide constantly refreshed shipment in-transit status, with updates as frequent as every 15 minutes.

• Digital Document Management, which enables truckers to take a digital image of shipping documents like bills of lading and delivery receipts, and transmit them securely into the brokers’ system, speeding payment.

• “On the road” support features including real-time cheapest fuel and route optimizer, a truck stop guide, rest areas and overnight parking locator, weigh scales, maintenance shops, ETA calculator and DOT-certified medical facilities.

Among the mid-size to large freight brokerage firms that have adopted the Trucker Tools multi-functional platform to streamline processes and improve carrier relationship management are Schneider, Werner Enterprises, Choptank Transport, ARL Logistics, Kingsgate Logistics, Blue Grace Logistics and Ryder System, Inc.

Some 90 percent of truckload market carriers are independent owner-operators and small fleets of 10 trucks or less. The multi-functional, GPS-enabled multi-party mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

For more information, visit www.truckertools.com

About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by over 1 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book it Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

