New Hyster Truck Simplifies Unloading and Transportation of Flat-Pack and Odd-Shaped Items

Heavyweight Handler provides facilities an efficient alternative to address surge in bulky, irregularly shaped items

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 15, 2020) – Hyster Company announces the industry’s first fully commercialized solution dedicated to simplifying the otherwise time-consuming and labor-intensive process of manually loading and unloading flat-pack and odd-shaped items. The Hyster T7ZAC Heavyweight Handler™ uses a ground-level platform that slides under items in tandem with a long, tilting load backrest to pick up and support items during transport.

“Whether a furniture distribution center, home center or elsewhere, the need to handle bulky, irregularly shaped items continues to rise as consumers increasingly turn to e-commerce for purchases of large and flat-pack goods like appliances or furniture,” says Jennifer Meyers, Brand Manager, Hyster Company. “Our goal with the Heavyweight Handler is to provide an alternative to using a dolly or simple brute strength to transport these items, reducing the risk of physical strain, while also increasing productivity and cost savings.”



Compared to lifting and moving items by hand, operations that use the Heavyweight Handler can cut unloading times by 50 percent and reduce labor requirements by 40 percent.



When products shift in trailers during transit, accessing and removing them can be especially difficult for manual dollies and traditional lift trucks equipped with clamps. But the Heavyweight Handler is designed just for these situations, with the maneuverability to provide easy, efficient access to help unload even wedged or unbalanced products.



About Hyster Company

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ more than 7,700 people world-wide.

