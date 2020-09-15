Logistics Plus Acquires Rights to logisticsplus.com Domain

ERIE, PA (September 15, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, reports that it has acquired the lawful rights to the logisticsplus.com domain name. In accordance with ICANN’s Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy, a formal “Logistics Plus, Inc. v. Silverman, Jay” Complaint was filed on July 8, 2020. A three-person panel appointed by the FORUM, a third-party arbitration service, on August 18, 2020, made the decision that Logistics Plus should rightfully be awarded the logisticsplus.com domain name.

For now, Logistics Plus will keep logisticsplus.net as its primary marketing URL in an acknowledgment of its growing, global network. However, interested parties searching for the company using the .com domain variation will now be able to find Logistics Plus online and through email. Eventually, the company expects to migrate its primary URL and email addresses to the logisticsplus.com domain.

“We are pleased with the FORUM’s decision,” said Scott Frederick, Vice President of Marketing for Logistics Plus. “As the rightful owners of the Logistics Plus name and marks, and after years of unsuccessful good-faith negotiations, we filed a formal complaint because we felt strongly that we should own the rights to both the dot net and dot com domain name variations of our trademarked name. It’s unclear how many people tried and failed to find us over the years through the dot com extension, but I am delighted they will be able to find us now.”

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence technology, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded over 24 years ago in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and, award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a strong passion for excellence, its 450 global employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices or warehouses located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Baltimore, MD; Birmingham, AL; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Olean, NY; Ontario, CA; San Bernardino, CA; San Francisco, CA; Tampa Bay, FL; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Ukraine; Uganda; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.