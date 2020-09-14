Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

DAYTON FREIGHT RELOCATES KNOXVILLE SERVICE CENTER

September 14, 2020
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Josh Milner
Title: Knoxville Service Center Manager
Phone: 615.922.5335
Email: jmilner@daytonfreight.com
Date: September 14, 2020
Web: daytonfreight.com

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, relocates their Knoxville Service Center to a larger facility.

The new location will more than double Dayton Freight’s capacity in the Knoxville market. This Service Center is conveniently located east of downtown Knoxville, right off Interstate 40. Dayton Freight is dedicated to efficient operations, and the additional space will allow them to better serve their Tennessee customers.

Knoxville Service Center Manager Josh Milner said, “We’re excited to move to a larger facility as customer shipment volumes continue to grow. The new location will provide capacity to accommodate future growth and improve our efficiencies in this market.”

New Knoxville Service Center
7125 Strawberry Plains Pike
Knoxville TN 37914

Toll Free: 866.637.2038
Local Number: 865.507.2488

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60 Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000 employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

###

https://www.daytonfreight.com/
Transportation
