DAYTON FREIGHT RELOCATES KNOXVILLE SERVICE CENTER

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, relocates their Knoxville Service Center to a larger facility.

The new location will more than double Dayton Freight’s capacity in the Knoxville market. This Service Center is conveniently located east of downtown Knoxville, right off Interstate 40. Dayton Freight is dedicated to efficient operations, and the additional space will allow them to better serve their Tennessee customers.

Knoxville Service Center Manager Josh Milner said, “We’re excited to move to a larger facility as customer shipment volumes continue to grow. The new location will provide capacity to accommodate future growth and improve our efficiencies in this market.”

New Knoxville Service Center

7125 Strawberry Plains Pike

Knoxville TN 37914

Toll Free: 866.637.2038

Local Number: 865.507.2488

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60 Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000 employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

