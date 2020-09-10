VARGO® Announces Creation of Preferred Partner Alliance with McCombs-Wall, Inc.

HILLIARD, Ohio (Sept. 10, 2020) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, today announced a preferred partner alliance with McCombs-Wall, a California-based materials handling solutions provider.



This new alliance program provides for cross-business referral activity and joint branding of solutions by allowing McCombs-Wall access to VARGO®’s Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine (COFE®) warehouse execution system (WES) and other VARGO® products and services. The goal of this program is to open additional sales channels for the continued promotion and growth of COFE® and, at the same time, enable alliance partners, like McCombs-Wall, to competitively differentiate their e-commerce fulfilment solutions through the addition of industry-leading WES functionality. The alliance unites the companies under a common mission: to support their customer base with the best technologies, solutions, automation, equipment and services available in the market.

“As a leading WES provider and systems integrator, VARGO® applies proven “pull-based” lean manufacturing principles to e-commerce fulfillment through our design, implementation and support of highly optimized solutions based on our customer’s needs and their customer’s demands,” said Bart J. Cera, president and COO of VARGO®. “Retailers are under more pressure than ever for greater speed of fulfilment with less cost in this increasingly demanding e-commerce world. This agreement with McCombs-Wall benefits both of our companies in various ways to provide our collective customers with complete, robust and expansive proven fulfillment solutions that solve this challenge.”

“The level of service expectations are higher than ever before,” said Jeff Livesay, president and CEO of McCombs-Wall. “This partnership with VARGO® shows our continued commitment to providing our clients with solutions that will enable them to fulfill their products faster and more accurate. We felt it a privilege to be partnered with VARGO® and look forward to the future.”

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers changing e-commerce operations by designing fulfillment solutions differently than anyone else in the industry. For nearly five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — such as American Eagle, Gap, Fashion Nova, Forever21 and numerous 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce operations and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and continues to be a leader in its industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into its solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

About McCombs-Wall

McCombs-Wall designs and implements forward-thinking materials handling solutions to improve profitability and sustainability in the supply chain. By incorporating industry-leading technologies and services across a wide range of industries, from e-commerce to 3PLS, to retail and to food service, McCombs-Wall offers exceptional service and support. Our range of comprehensive professional services includes consulting, capital equipment justification and financing with the ultimate goal of creating a competitive advantage for our customers’ organizations. Find out more on www.mwi.solutions.

