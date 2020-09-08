Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

The Most Anticipate Micro-Fulfillment Webinar of 2020 is Here!

September 8, 2020
Why Micro-Fulfillment Is A Must Have
Hosted by Brittain Ladd, PULSE & Andrew Benzinger of AutoStore

September 14, 2020 I 2-3 PM EST

Learn why Micro-Fulfillment is a necessity in today's ever-changing environment as well as these key features:
· How to make online grocery ordering and delivery profitable
· Overview of MFCs
· Cube-based vs. Shuttle
· AutoStore
· How to select the right MFC?
· Questions to ask MFC vendors
· Overview of installing an MFC

Register Here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/358808436851462926

