All about high potential identification

The most important resource of the company or an organization is its human resource as they are the one who is supposed to multiply the other resources of the organizations with their skills and capability. This is the reason it is necessary to know the worth of the employees so as they don’t feel under graded or upgraded. As this may harm the organization’s growth and other employees or that particular employee himself. But to prevent all this, you can opt for the method of high potential identification. High potential is nothing but the possession of intellectual skills, leadership skills, agility, and drive to endeavour future challenges. Identifying those employees and their talent will add to your organization’s profits and growth. These employees are also known as HiPo employees. They possess the following characteristics: Strategic thinking, Decision making, Proactiveness, Stakeholder & Ambiguity management, etc.

Steps to identify HiPo employees: -



The first step is to recognize the calibre and core competencies in employees, which the organization is looking for.



After this, the tool for the assessment of high potential in employees is to be identified.



After finalizing the tool, you need to conduct the high potential test of employees.



Following this, the development plan set up for the enhancement of each employee.



At last, the results are determined to ascertain the employees who have higher potential than others.



This assessment test helps in the identification of the employees not only for the current situation but also for the future opportunities and challenges.

Why is there a need to identify high potential employees?



To accumulate high potential talent: It is important to recognize HiPo employees to build a mix of talent. This talent will help in the growth of the organization in different ways. But the only condition is to place them in the right position in the organization for which they are worth.



Development of HiPo employees: By investing in the development of the HiPo employees will provide an organization with the chance to grab the opportunities and overcome challenges. This can be possible through the employee’s development program and training.



To retain the HiPo employees: It is necessary to retain the HiPo employees and for that you need to identify their motivation factors. This can be done through a Psychometric test. This will save the cost of training a new employee and will lead to constant growth.



To recognize and reward HiPo employees: It’s important to keep your employees motivated and boosted up and this can be possible only with the rewards for their hard work. As the recognition and reward will boost up their confidence level and helps them to feel they are part of the organization. Moreover, the promotions can also be offered to these employees as with the increased level of expertise, this need also starts stimulating.



Tools to measure High potential: -



Traditional AC (Assessment Centre): This test is conducted in offline mode and is not in trend due to high cost, time-consuming, and creates a high level of logical hassles.



Blended Assessment and Development Centre: This is the combination of the best technology and human intelligence which provides the on-field programs and the facility of online assessments. This is far better than traditional AC and is less time consuming and is partially scalable. This tool best fits to assess the Leadership, Senior and mild management.



Virtual Assessment and Development Centre: This tool provides a fully online platform with the benefits of a high rate of scalability, zero logical hassles, less cost, and time. This is suitable for Mild management, junior management, IC roles.



Assessment battery: This software allows the recruiter to assess the candidate’s skills, personality, and abilities in which the following tests are conducted i.e. Psychometric test, Aptitude test, Coding test, Sales profiler, Domain test.



360-degree feedback tool: From the name, it is clear that this tool is to understand the needs of the employees or the motivating factor of the employees. This provides the facility to assess:





Performance Appraisal



Training needs identification



Succession Planning



Conducting this test from the best service provider provides you with the following benefits: