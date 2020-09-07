With the use of ore powder more and more widely, and the traditional single standard stone powder can no longer meet the needs of the industry. The demand for high-precision and multi variety of stone powder is becoming stronger and stronger, especially with the development of environmental protection industry.

Stone powder is widely used in rubber, paper, coating, plastic aluminum profile, ceramics, cement, glass, smelting, refractory, medicine, food, daily chemical, cosmetics, process building, new decoration and other production and application fields. Especially when applied to coating and papermaking, the amount of titanium dioxide used can be reduced by 3% - 10%, thus greatly reducing the product cost. High quality dolomite superfine fine stone powder paper industry application Pulp filling (plywood paper, copper paper, etc.), increase the opacity and improve the flexibility of paper. Build the research and development of ultra-fine grinding machine, crushed stone powder up to 3250 mesh, fully in line with the requirements of stone paper industry. So how to improve the industrial milling efficiency of ore mill?

1. Different mills are used

Production practice has proved that Raymond mill is more significant for brittle minerals. Due to the high discharging speed of these mills, the large density ore particles settling in the bottom of pulp are easy to be discharged. The rod mills also use parallel long steel rods as grinding medium, so the phenomenon of over crushing can be reduced. In addition, due to the shallow pulp surface of these mills. The buffering effect of slurry on grinding medium is small. The grinding medium can fully play the role of crushing, so the production capacity of these mills is larger.

In the selection of classification equipment, the use of fine screen and mill closed circuit, or pre classification have certain advantages. When fine screen is used as classification equipment. It can strictly control the particle size of grinding machine products, so that the particle size can not be discharged, and effectively avoid the phenomenon of "coarse". Secondly, the screening efficiency of the sieve is high, about 80-90%, while the spiral classifier and rake classifier usually have only 40-60% classification efficiency. It is easy to cause the qualified fine particles to be reground, resulting in over grinding.

2. Closed circuit grinding process is adopted

The reasonable grinding process should be that once the ore particles are grinded to the monomer separation, they should be discharged from the mill quickly. On the one hand, over grinding can be avoided, on the other hand, the grinding medium can completely act on the coarse particles, so that the energy can be used to a great extent. However, it is very difficult to grade the material size in the existing grinding machine. Therefore, a classifier or fine screen is used to separate the qualified particle size of the grinding product, and the coarse grain is returned to the mill for regrinding (also known as sand return). It can be seen that in closed-circuit grinding, the feeding of the grinding machine is new feeding and return sand, so the material passing through the mill is much faster. The grinding time is short. In closed-circuit grinding, the unqualified coarse particles should be forced to pass through the mill repeatedly until the grinding is qualified. Secondly, in closed-circuit grinding, due to a large amount of coarse sand feeding, the coarse-grained content in the feed of grinding machine increases. According to the principle of grinding dynamics. At this time, the energy is largely used, so the grinding speed is accelerated and the productivity of the mill is improved. In addition, due to the presence of appropriate amount of return sand, the impact of the fluctuation of new feeding on the product size can be eliminated.

It can be seen that the closed-circuit grinding can effectively avoid the phenomenon of over crushing and "coarse running". It can make grinding operation obtain uniform and coarser narrow grade products on the premise of ensuring qualified particle size, which is beneficial to the next step of separation operation.

