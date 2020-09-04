Panel Built Panelized Cleanrooms Provide Controlled Environments with Fast Turnarounds

Panel Built, Inc.’s modular cleanroom systems offer a wide range of benefits to growing companies in the pharmaceutical, precision manufacturing, packaging, and consumable goods industries. Overall, cleanrooms provide a highly controlled internal environment. This environment is required in certain fields due to federal regulations or high precision required in the manufacturing process. Modular cleanroom systems have a logarithmic classification system that follows a grading scale based on a number of allowable particulates in the air. Class one rooms have 1 particle for every 0.5 micrometers of cubic space and so on. The class number resembling the maximum amount of particles allowed in 0.5 cubic micrometers. With high precision environments and complex systems needed to implement them, Panel Built can provide a wealth of experience to ensure each project meets the cleanroom classification required for the application

Panel Built’s modular cleanroom systems provide increased value to these companies due to the fast nature of modular construction. With a standardized wall panel system as the basis of the cleanroom design, Panel Built’s modular cleanrooms can be assembled in a fraction of the time as traditional construction. Additionally, with the majority of the project being fabricated off-site, the facility in which the cleanroom is installed sees minimal site downtime, affecting production as little as possible.

