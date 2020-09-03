Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Deane Emens to Service Center Manager in San Antonio

LEXINGTON, S.C. (September 3, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Deane Emens has been promoted to service center manager in San Antonio.

Emens has more than 12 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Houston service center as an inbound supervisor. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound supervisor, outbound operations manager, pickup and delivery operations manager, and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Houston.

“Deane has more than 20 years of experience in the LTL industry, and we are thrilled for him to lead with this expertise,” said Brian Schulz, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We are confident Deane will provide invaluable insight into operational improvements, and we are excited to see what he will bring to the San Antonio team.”

Emens, his wife and daughter, who recently graduated from high school, are excited to relocate to San Antonio and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 450 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

