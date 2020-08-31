Global Container Terminals (GCT) Continues to Invest in Innovation with Navis N4

Oakland, CA -- August 31, 2020 -- Navis a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced that Global Container Terminals (GCT) New York has gone live with Navis N4. The terminal upgraded its TOS during the pandemic and completed the go-live via remote assistance from the Navis team.

As a full-service container and general cargo facility in the New York harbor, GCT New York is a gateway to the world’s largest and most affluent markets in the US. The terminal, located on Staten Island sits on 187 acres and features on-dock rail, complete container freight station services and easy access to major interstate highways. GCT New York consistently delivers best-in-class service, the highest productivity in the harbor and industry leading, reliable turn times.

Despite the uncertain market conditions as a result of COVID-19, GCT decided to push forward and continue investing for the future to stay ahead of the curve - enabling better visibility and enhancing its already excellent service and productivity levels to exceed customer expectations. This included making the transition to N4. Navis is the TOS of choice for GCT company-wide as it offers the flexibility to operate multiple operational models and strategies while providing GCT the ability to both modernize and standardize its IT infrastructure. GCT worked with Navis to devise a strategy for remote implementation to bring the New York facility online with N4 without disrupting daily operations.

“GCT is committed to modernization and investment in technology, people and processes across our terminals to enhance fluidity, visibility, safety and service,” said Erik Ward, Chief Information Officer, GCT Global Container Terminals. “The deployment to N4 not only ensures that our teams have the right tools to manage day-to-day operations and customer service, but also equips us with new, innovative features for our customers and better prepares us to execute future strategic initiatives.”

While GCT remained steadfast in its commitment to pushing forward with the project, the added challenge of going live during a pandemic required that the Navis project team pivot quickly to a remote operation. “During these uncertain times, it is imperative that we are able to offer options for terminals to go forward with their business plans so they can continue to provide top-notch service to their customers,” said Chuck Schneider, Chief Customer Officer, Navis. “At the start of the outbreak, the Navis team was able to quickly alter our go-live strategy, and have since successfully completed several N4 go-lives 100 percent remotely. By upgrading to N4, GCT now has the structure in place to adapt quickly to changing expectations and market conditions and the flexibility to implement new strategies and models as a result. At the end of the day, having a flexible solution that allows you to pull different levers to meet your current needs can make all the difference and we look forward to helping other terminals map their plans forward.”

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the cargo supply chain.



About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services.



