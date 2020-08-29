Food Safety Testing Market Size, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis & Insights 2026

Food Safety Testing Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2019-2026 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the food safety testing market include ALS Limited, AsureQuality Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bureau Veritas SA, DNV GL, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc (UK), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, SGS SA and TUV SUD.. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The rising consumer awareness regarding food safety coupled with increasing demand for packaged and convenient food is driving the market growth. Additionally, stringent food safety regulations along with rising incidence of chemical contamination in food processing industries are further fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, complexity in testing techniques and lack of harmonization of regulations may restrict the market growth. Whereas, technological advancements in testing technology is expected to offer the opportunity over the forecast timeframe.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of food safety testing.

Market Segmentation

The broad food safety testing market has been sub-grouped into contaminant, food tested, and technology. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Contaminant

• Pathogen

• Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

• Chemical & Toxin

• Others

By Food Tested

• Meat & Meat Product

• Dairy & Dairy Product

• Cereal, Grain, & Pulse

• Processed Food

• Others

By Technology

• Agar Culturing

• PCR-Based Assay

• Immunoassay-Based

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for food safety testing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

