Panel Built Modular Offices Help Create Separate Office Spaces

As work places start coming back to 100 percent capacity, many previously open office spaces may need to change their format in order to adapt to reopening protocols. With social distancing and PPE becoming a giant emphasis in the workplace, placing a physical barrier between employees has become a growing need, especially when they are working eight or more hours in close proximity. Panel Built’s modular offices allow these facilities to create brand new, closed space that form a complete office.

Instead of placing temporary, thin sheets of plastic around a desk, a panelized office not only provides the physical barrier needed between employees, but also provides a sense of privacy that is not always afforded in an open office environment. Panel Built modular offices allow companies to completely overhaul their existing space beyond the current era of social distancing.

Additionally, Panel Built’s modular office walls are designed to be quickly and easily installed into any type of environment, ranging from a commercial office location to heavy industrial. For Panel Built’s standard wall panel, a vinyl covered gypsum wall panel is used with a polystyrene core. This system provides both insulation and sound deadening properties while also offering great affordability. For this reason, the buildings smoothly fit into a wide range of settings.

Founded in 1995 by brother Pat and Michael Kiernan, Panel Built operates under one mission, “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.” Beginning solely as a provider of panelized buildings, Panel Built now provides a full line of cleanrooms, welded steel buildings, ballistic rated booths, guard shacks, mezzanines, military towers, and more. Panel Built provides “A Better Way to Create Space” for industrial and commercial building projects.