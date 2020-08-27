Wireframing is one of the first steps to creating a beautiful and seamless website or application. Much like how you create a to-do list in the morning every day for work that narrows down the scope of what you need to do, creating content wireframe decide how someone will use your application when they find it (what pages they will use and how they will get from one page to another).

Everyone knows that in order to have a successful design, putting content as the number one priority is key; After all, content is king.

Valuable content is what brings your customers to you. When you have uniquely helpful or interesting content, it makes wireframing that much easier. With that creating content wireframe in mind, you can structure your application. Instead of focusing on specific blocks of design at a time, you shift the focus to the flow of content and how a reader will digest it.

It’s important to note that while creating content wireframe decides the precedence of the content, it does not decide exactly how the design will flow. To determine what specific content will be required for a wireframe, the following steps should be considered when building:

1. Choose the top content topics that are deemed to fit within the main focus of the website or application. Don’t worry about the actual content pieces themselves – but more about what content is going to be most important to your audience.

2. Visually layout the most important to the least important content. If it helps, you can do this in Illustrator to build off of!

3. Now use these pieces to design your page or portion of the application.



As you can see, this is quite a simple process. Wireframing to create content requirements acts as the bridge between a library of content and the actual wireframe of the design itself. However, instead of worrying about content pieces and how they would fit into the design later, it puts content first.

In using creating content wireframe requirements, designers are better able to see what other content might be able to fit into a design interchangeably. Since keeping a design completely static won’t attract a returning audience, being able to give content requirements based on ideal information flow is a great way to remember the main strategy behind the application itself (instead of getting lost in the design aspect).