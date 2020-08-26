Cambridge Implements Cloud Inventory® for Supply Chain Transformation

DSI®, a leading provider of cloud-based inventory management solutions, today announced that Cambridge, an industry-leading producer and distributor of paving stones and wall stones, chose Cloud Inventory® to gain real-time inventory visibility and leverage data to improve access to materials and increase revenue. Cambridge deployed Cloud Inventory®, a real-time, cloud-based platform that turns its inventory data collection processes completely mobile. With Cloud Inventory, Cambridge can now easily support their rapid fulfillment sales model of 90 minutes to pick, pack, and ship an entire trailer load.