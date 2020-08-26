Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Cambridge Implements Cloud Inventory® for Supply Chain Transformation

August 26, 2020
No Comments

DSI®, a leading provider of cloud-based inventory management solutions, today announced that Cambridge, an industry-leading producer and distributor of paving stones and wall stones, chose Cloud Inventory® to gain real-time inventory visibility and leverage data to improve access to materials and increase revenue. Cambridge deployed Cloud Inventory®, a real-time, cloud-based platform that turns its inventory data collection processes completely mobile. With Cloud Inventory, Cambridge can now easily support their rapid fulfillment sales model of 90 minutes to pick, pack, and ship an entire trailer load.

https://www.dsiglobal.com/product/cloud-inventory/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Business Management Global Logistics Supply Chain Management
KEYWORDS DSI
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing