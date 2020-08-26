PULSE Announces Matthew Chang as Chief of Strategy and Innovation.

Matt has been an integral asset working for PULSE for the last three years as a Major Systems Program Manager and brings over 15 years of industry experience. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Georgia Tech and an Executive MBA from Jacksonville University.

Prior to joining PULSE, he worked globally as a professional engineer and has executed projects and led engineering offices in multiple countries. Matt has expertise managing diverse teams to deliver performance to a business plan, including production, capital expenditure, and digital design. Matt believes innovation and continuous improvement share important roles in the development of technology systems. His passion is solving complex business problems and designing innovative technology systems and strategies that reduce costs and complexity.

Service, mentorship, and faith are a central part of Matt’s professional development. Matt serves his community by teaching middle school boys at church and staying heavily involved with several non-profits. He believes that servant leadership, as taught by Christ, is key to his contribution to corporate culture.

Matt’s experience in solutions, technology, and robotics will greatly aid PULSE Integration in E-Commerce and Order Fulfillment business sectors. PULSE Integration proudly congratulates Matt in his new position as an integral asset of the company.

About PULSE Integration

PULSE Integration based in Pittston PA, combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.