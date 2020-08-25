Dermody Properties Reaches Construction Milestone at LogistiCenter℠ at Southport

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has reached a construction milestone at LogistiCenter℠ at Southport in West Sacramento, completing the slab for the 379,161-square-foot, cross-dock logistics building. Dermody Properties will tilt the walls at the end of September and complete the building in the first quarter of next year.

“The Sacramento market is currently experiencing an increase in tour activity for larger, e-commerce-compliant buildings,” said George Condon, West Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “The Southport Industrial Park is one of the preferred locations for companies serving the Greater Sacramento and Northern California markets. Further, we’re seeing that the impacts of the pandemic and the high cost of living in the San Francisco Bay Area have resulted in an influx of people relocating to the Greater Sacramento region.”

The City of West Sacramento’s Economic Development office facilitates local and state incentives for industrial tenants: manufacturing and R&D equipment sales tax exemption (on new and used equipment), West Sacramento Foreign Trade Zone allowing deferral of import duty until finished goods are shipped, industrial development bonds, and no city business license tax on revenue or utilities.

“There has been a lot of interest in this development as customers explore the market and what it has to offer,” said Shelagh Danna, Vice President at Dermody Properties. “We will continue to pursue strategic opportunities for companies with manufacturing, logistics and e-commerce operations.”

Strategically located within the 650-acre, master-planned Southport Industrial Park, LogistiCenter℠ at Southport will offer a 36-foot clear height, 70 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 106 trailer stalls, 222 car parking stalls and a 135-foot truck court. Plans also include an ESFR fire protection system, a seven-inch concrete floor with concrete tilt walls, and build-to-suit office space. The building will be divisible to 75,000 square feet.

LogistiCenter℠, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class-A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

For more information on LogistiCenter℠ at Southport, visit our website: https://dermody.com/region/west-region/property/logisticenter-at-southport/.

