PULSE Integration Welcomes New Intern

PULSE Integration is proud to announce and welcome John Seasock to the company as an Engineering Intern focused on the development of our engineering technology.

John is currently studying mechanical engineering at Wilkes University. He maintains a high level of proficiency in Solidworks, Fusion 360, and AutoCAD and carries a 3.2 GPA.

He previously served as a mechanical engineer intern for Pulverman Manufacturing where he assisted in completing first article inspections, aided in quality assurance inspections, and generated spreadsheets for organization and analysis of parts for the engineering team.

PULSE Integration proudly welcomes John to the team to further expand his expertise in engineering.

About PULSE Integration

PULSE is a full system integrator working diligently to provide a customized solution for every client. Combining design expertise, seamless integration with intentional transparency to provide clients with scalable engineered solutions. Cultivating over 45 years of material handling experience, to specifically help companies leverage the right mix of technology (digital and physical) in their facilities. The team ingrains Industry 4.0 Thinking into the design philosophy at every level to deliver truly agnostic solutions that adapt to continuous evolving customer requirements.