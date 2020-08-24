Is Influencer Marketing Worth Investing in?

Are you struggling with the decision to invest in influencer marketing? Are you worried if it will get you the desired ROI?



If you are faced with any such questions, then put your worries to rest. If done right, influencer marketing can help you achieve your marketing goals without spending too much.



Here are some of the benefits you can reap from influencer marketing:



• Reach a larger audience



• Boost your engagement rate



• Encourage social media users to try your products



• Improve your brand’s image and credibility



• Promote special offers and discounts



• Shorten your sales cycle



To get the best results, you can hire professional agencies to find and manage influencers on your behalf.



However, before you decide to go ahead with influencer marketing, make sure you know the pros and cons involved.



Advantages of Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing scores over other marketing forms in a number of ways. Let’s take a look at some of the benefits of influencer marketing:



It Helps You Get Qualified Leads

Influencers can connect you to deeply engaged and qualified leads. This happens when you partner with influencers who have followers with the same target audience as yours. On your own, you might find it challenging to get such targeted reach for your marketing messages.



It Boosts Your Credibility

Influencers have deep, meaningful relationships with their followers. When influencers vouch for your brand, people take their word for it. You can earn consumer trust and brand credibility by associating with them.



It Widens Your Reach

If you collaborate with macro-influencers or celebrities, you can get access to their follower communities. This helps amplify your brand’s online presence and reach in a big way. By collaborating with influencers, you can also attract new followers.



It Is Cost-Effective

Compared to traditional advertising, influencer marketing is cheaper. If you pick nano- or micro-influencers to partner with, you can considerably reduce your marketing spend. For startups and solo entrepreneurs, the cost-effectiveness of influencers is one of the topmost advantages.



Disadvantages of Influencer Marketing

If done right, influencer marketing can help you grow your business quickly. However, if you’re not careful, you may face some drawbacks.

Some of the common issues with influencer marketing include:



Finding the Right Influencer Is Challenging

Brands and marketers often find it challenging to pick the right influencers for collaborations. If their values don’t match, the collaboration can seem unnatural and inauthentic. This can backfire massively and damage the brand reputation.



Mistakes By Influencers Can Harm Your Reputation

Since influencer marketing is still evolving, there are no clear-cut rules and practices defined for it. Brands can lose a lot of money and goodwill if their influencers make the slightest mistakes. These include posting irrelevant content, not disclosing the sponsorship, buying fake followers and bots, and flouting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) guidelines.



It Is Difficult to Measure the ROI

Even if you select the right influencers and they post great content, there’s no reliable way to track and measure your influencers’ performance. Although there are many automated ROI (return on investment) calculators for influencer marketing, their efficacy is debatable.



It Can Be a Risky Investment

When you invest your marketing budget on a new strategy with hazy rules, the risks are inevitable. On top of that, if your influencers are not able to strike a chord with your target consumers, all the investment is lost.



Wrapping Up

Influencer marketing does have its pros and cons. However, if you plan your strategy right, you can ensure that you



If you’re not convinced, then check out the infographic below to understand the pros and cons of influencer marketing in detail.



Author Bio:

Shane Barker is a digital marketing consultant who specializes in influencer marketing, content marketing, and SEO. He is the co-founder of Attrock, a digital marketing agency. He has consulted with Fortune 500 companies, influencers with digital products, and a number of A-List celebrities.



Twitter handle: