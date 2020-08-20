DCV Infographic

The metrics, they are a-changin’

Want a peek into how other companies measure warehouse performance—and how well they’re meeting their goals? Highlights from this year’s Warehousing Education and Research Council metrics study provides a glimpse.

Warehouse exterior with clipboard, clock, boxes, trucks
August 20, 2020
Diane Rand
No Comments

Download PDF version (367 KB)Warehousing Education and Research Council annual metrics study 2020

Business Management Warehouse/DC Operations Strategy
KEYWORDS Georgia College and State University University of Arkansas Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC)
Diane Rand has several years of magazine editing and production experience. She previously worked as a production editor for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She joined the editorial staff in 2015. She is responsible for managing digital, editorial, and production projects for DC Velocity and its sister magazine, Supply Chain Quarterly.

Recent Articles by Diane Rand

Refrigerated warehouse gets racking makeover

A look into the future of warehousing

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing