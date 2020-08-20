Geek+ and Korber join forces on “smart warehousing”

Chinese autonomous mobile robot (AMR) vendor Geek+ is continuing to build alliances with system integrators and grow its presence in the warehouse automation sector, announcing today it has made a strategic partnership with German supply chain tech provider Körber AG.

According to Geek+, the deal could help logistics providers struggle with challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic, such as labor shortages, health risks, and unpredictable fluctuations in demand. Under terms of the agreement, Geek+ will make its AMR technology available to Kӧrber’s global customer base, tied in to Kӧrber’s capabilities for integration, advisory, and maintenance for robotics.

“With the right technologies and partner, businesses can turn today’s supply chain complexities into a strategic differentiator with robotics,” John Santagate, vice president of robotics at Kӧrber Supply Chain – Software, said in a release. “Be it the rise in consumer expectations, increasing product counts, supply network complexity, or growing distribution channels, Kӧrber’s relationship with Geek+ empowers businesses to effectively integrate mobile robotics into their operation in the effort to revolutionize workflows across the globe.”

The move builds on an existing collaboration on “smart warehousing” between Geek+ and Kӧrber within the Asia Pacific region, expanding that relationship to the global stage, Geek+ CMO Hong Yu said in a release. It also marks the latest step by Geek+ to grow through partnerships, following a deal earlier this month with Kuecker Logistics Group (KLG) and news in June that Geek+ had landed $200 million in venture funding.

Likewise, Korber has been adding multiple AMR vendors to its stable of robotics partners in recent months, announcing a deal in June between Locus Robotics and Korber’s Cohesio Group unit and previous integrations with Vargo, Twinlode, and Fetch Robotics.