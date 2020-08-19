TVH Introduces New International Sales Leadership Team

TVH in the Americas (TVH), a leading provider of quality replacement parts and accessories for the material handling and industrial equipment industries, is proud to introduce a new International Sales Leadership Team.

Jeannette Robinson, International Sales Director since January 2020, began her career at TVH in 2001, and since then has held positions in Finance, Sales and launched the Marketing Department in 2007. In her most recent role as Global Marketing Director, she was responsible for managing the Marketing Departments in both the Americas and Europe, combining them into one global team. Throughout her career at TVH, Jeannette has developed a very thorough understanding of our customers and their expectations. She is excited to bring this experience to her new role as the International Sales Director.

“Jeannette has a very thorough understanding of our customers and their expectations and is a great fit to take the lead in continuing the growth of our international customer base in the Americas,” said Dirk von Holt, President of TVH. “I am confident that her experience, dedication and leadership skills will ensure her success in this new role.”

Martin Fajardo has been promoted to Business Development Manager. Martin has been a respected member of the International Sales Team since 2005. He first joined the team as an International Sales Representative and developed key relationships with customers across Latin America. He has grown throughout his time at TVH and has previously held the positions of International Sales Supervisor and Assistant Manager. In his new position as Business Development Manager, he will continue to work closely with our customers to assure excellent service and develop business opportunities for our customers with the Business Development Team.

Additionally, Erika Fitzgerald has been promoted to Inside Sales Supervisor. Erika has been a valuable member of the TVH International Sales Department for over 8 years. She started her career as a Customer Service Representative and was responsible for supporting our customers in Colombia and Venezuela. She soon expanded to work with other countries as she gained more knowledge about our industry. In 2017, she was promoted to Lead where she continue to develop her relationships with our customers across Latin America and helped to improve the processes for the customers. In her new position, Erika will be responsible for the International Inside Sales and Customer Support Team.

“We are fortunate to have such experienced and talented individuals lead or International Sales Department for TVH Americas,” said von Holt. “I am confident that together they will continue to provide the amazing service that our customers have come to expect from TVH.”

TVH has grown to become one of the most respected names in the material handling and industrial equipment industries. Our commitment to service, knowledge and product availability has made TVH the One-Stop-Shop for our customers. We offer more than 42 million products from 16 locations in the Americas and 72 locations globally.

For more information, contact Mary Strickler, Marketing Manager, TVH, 16355 South Lone Elm Road, Olathe, KS 66062, toll free phone 800-255-4109, phone 913-829-1000, fax 913-829-6206, www.tvh.com.