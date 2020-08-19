Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Derrick Battle to Service Center Manager in Pensacola, Florida

LEXINGTON, S.C. (August 19, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Derrick Battle has been promoted to service center manager in Pensacola, Florida.

Battle has more than 26 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Atlanta service center as an inbound and breakbulk supervisor. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including outbound supervisor, outbound operations manager, pickup and delivery operations manager, assistant service center manager and, most recently, service center manager in Columbus, Georgia.

“Derrick is an outstanding leader and has demonstrated his superior skillset across many different roles,” said Mark Schwarzmueller, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “He has a passion for leadership development and has deployed numerous leaders throughout his time with us. Not only is he committed to living our culture, but he also consistently provides the quality without question service we proudly stand by.”

Battle, his wife and two children are excited to relocate to Pensacola and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

