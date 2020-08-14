What are the advantages of coal briquette and how to make it?

The main application of the coal briquettes

Coal briquettes can be divided into two categories: industrial briquettes and civilian briquettes.

Industrial briquettes:

①The briquette for the chemical industry is generally 35-50mm, which can be formed from anthracite less than 3mm or powdery lignite with tar yield greater than 10%. It is mainly used to make gas from chemical fertilizers, to produce semi-coke, liquid or gaseous fuels, and to produce chemical products such as methanol and acetic acid.

② As a fuel for steam locomotives, it can save more than 8% of coal. For example, for coal with high sulfur content, catalytic reverse balance can be used to increase the sulfur conversion rate to reduce pollution.



③ Formed coke is a method of coking in a continuous coking oven after forming weakly cohesive pulverized coal, or by using the high-speed thermal analysis to obtain plastic mass. The development of formed coke can expand coking raw materials and improve coke oven efficiency.

Civilian briquettes: also known as domestic coal, can be used for cooking and heating.



Advantages of the coal briquettes

Coal briquettes are recognized and favored by many enterprises and households due to their coal-saving, low-carbon, clean and environmentally friendly features. The advantages of briquettes are described below:

1. improving combustion efficiency

2. reducing the environmental pollution

3. changing the performance defect of a single coal

4. reducing lump coal demand

What equipment is needed to produce coal briquettes?

Generally speaking, the main equipment used in the briquette making production line includes high-efficiency fine crusher, belt conveyor, vibrating screen, mixer, briquette making machine, etc.

A. Storage bin: A bulldozer or dump truck is used to unload the material into the belt conveyor in the pit and send it to the screening machine.

B. Vibrating screen: Through the electromagnetic vibration effect, small particles are sent out, while large particles are sent to the crusher for crushing.

C. Crusher: In addition to crushing coal, if loess is used as a binder, the loess can also be crushed into the crusher at the same time.

D. Screening machine: The raw materials with a large particle size are sent back to the crusher for further crushing.

E. Batching machine: Add a certain amount of binder to mix and stir according to the amount of coal powder, some of which use white ash and some use paper pulp waste liquid.

F. Mixer: Pulverize coal and stir it evenly.

G. Briquette making machine: Send the material into the briquetting machine for molding.

H. Dryer: Dryer can be used for drying for a rapid drying effect.

How to produce coal briquettes?

1. Feed the coal powder into No. 1 bin by the loader, and dry powder binder into No. 2 bin.

2. After the batching machine is electronically metered in proportion, the mixture is transported to the wheel mixer for mixing.

3. Adjust the amount of water with curing agents to 2-6% according to the humidity of raw materials in the stirring process.

4. After the mixture is evenly stirred (it is advisable to hold it into a dough), use a conveyor belt to send it to the briquetting machine to press coal balls.

5. The formed briquettes are then transported to the dryer and dried at 150°C for 2-3 hours or dried naturally.