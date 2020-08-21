Ensuring Operator Safety Is Critical

Sponsored by:



Now more than ever the safety of conveyor operators is paramount. Operators are facing more intense productivity demands as the industry continues to adapt to meet the ever growing needs of e-commerce companies.

With online orders going through the roof, throughput rates have intensified for many companies. Warehouses are having to rapidly hire new workers to manage throughput in their facility, which means a lot machines are being operated by first time users.

Another challenge operators are faced with is the need to independently operate machines without other team members. Whether for a telescopic conveyor or other types of flexible or drive out conveyors, companies are requesting solutions that allow one person to do the work of multiple people in order to increase efficiency.

At FMH Conveyors, we are working to ensure that all of our conveyor solutions are safe and intuitive for operators of all skill levels, and we have multiple truck loading and unloading solutions that are operable by single operators. The most efficient being our MaxxReach telescopic conveyors.

These telescopic conveyors are designed to help automate truck loading and unloading areas by conveying a variety of product types and sizes. They come with many safety & ergonomic features such as illuminated stage lighting for enhanced trailer floor illumination, illuminated operator controls for quick control recognition, guarding to eliminate exposed areas to reduce any hazard potentials for operators, photo-eye safety package, and more.

As we look to the future of creating safer products, we are doing more risk assessments of both mechanical and electrical safety features. We are striving to make sure these machines are both safe and efficient.

We are also working towards implementing remote diagnostics to help customers evaluate temperatures, speeds, spikes in amperage and more to identify potential future failures so that they can address them before they become an issue for the operator.

While maximizing productivity and increasing efficiency are critical to any business, we also know that none of that can happen without people. We are working hard to make sure that we do our part in keeping them safe.

More information at fmhconveyors.com.