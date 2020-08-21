Hytrol products can convey, accumulate, and sort it all, from a heavy pallet to a single pill bottle

Sponsored by:



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. is the largest conveyor manufacturer in North America. Our founder, Tom Loberg, built his business in Wisconsin and moved operations to our current home in Jonesboro, Arkansas by 1962.

Hytrol employs over 1,500 personnel and our main facility is over 700,000 square feet. We also have Jonesboro facilities for specialty conveyor manufacturing and research and development.

Hytrol goes to market exclusively through what we call the Hytrol Integration Partner Network. Our partners consist of over 100 independent businesses worldwide. They assist with all material handling projects and provide local support to meet customer goals. Our integration partners can be found on our website.

Hytrol material handling solutions are vast and can support nearly any project. We convey everything from heavy pallets all the way down to single pill bottles. We support several industries including: e-commerce, parcel, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, manufacturing, and warehouse and distribution. We are the trusted material handler for companies such as Dotcom Distribution, American Greetings Corporation, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Whether it is transporting, accumulating, or sorting, Hytrol has a variety of conveyors to match any need presented by our customers. We offer belted, roller, or drag chain conveyors that can be powered or non-powered.

We also offer Connex, our plastic belt conveying system. It is utilized to convey a variety of products, from lightweight packaged or unpackaged products to heavy loads requiring extra support. These conveyors can be designed with a steel or aluminum base.

Our accumulation solutions are second to none. Our patented EZLogic® technology manages products in specific accumulation zones and reduce damage to fragile items, such as glass bottles. We offer pneumatic, magnetic, and 24-volt powered options for these solutions.

When needing an efficient and accurate sortation solution, look no further than our sliding shoe sorters, narrow belt sorters, or gappers.

Our ProSort line is specifically designed to handle high-speed applications of large and small packages where product diverting needs to be both positive and gentle. Dual-sided diverts offer positive diverting from both left- and right-hand sides.

The ProSort MRT, our narrow belt sorter, can handle medium-sized product with high throughput rates. Meanwhile, Hytrol's gap optimizer, Gapper O, feeds sawtooth merges, combiners, sorters, or other equipment where gaps must be optimized.

Need a conveying solution that can move about your facility? Hytrol has several conveyors that are easy to reposition, lightweight, and offer economic material handling. We also offer a variety of conveyor accessories including: transfers, turn tables, lift & rotate conveyors, diverters & convergers, stops, and pushers.

Maintaining the operation of a warehouse can be daunting, but with Pivot™, the Hytrol Warehouse Control System, we make the task less stressful. Pivot offers real-time interaction to direct processes in distribution operations, including conveying systems, print and apply systems, manual and automated picking systems, and more.

Hytrol leads the way in our industry as we strive to create material handling technology and relationships that move the world. Let us work together to meet and exceed your business goals today.