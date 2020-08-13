This Time It's Personal! Welcome to the Era of Personalized Fulfillment

Gone are the days when a helpful sale person or a pleasant store environment could establish your brand and build customer loyalty. With more consumers shopping online, the only physical interaction between your customers and your brand is the moment they open the box containing your products. Savvy eCommerce merchants are working to personalize each shipment and make the delivery process a pleasant one – a task easier said than executed on a consistent basis. This White Paper does a deep dive in how fulfillment impacts those experiences – outlining the skills, resources, and partnerships needed to effectively execute a personalized eCommerce Fulfillment strategy.
