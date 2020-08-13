Online class offers advice on starting a small trucking biz

Lots of people feel the urge to strike out on their own after years of working for someone else, and truck drivers are no exception.

Now, one industry group is trying to help more drivers make the transition from company driver to independent contractor by offering a class on starting a small trucking business. “Truck to Success” is a three-day intensive training program for those ready to take their first steps toward becoming an owner-operator, according to the Grain Valley, Missouri-based Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, best known by its acronym, OOIDA.

Like many educational events in the time of coronavirus, the course will be virtual, conducted by live videoconference from Oct. 26–28. Attendees do not have to be members of OOIDA to register.

Topics to be covered include: developing a business plan, buying a new or used truck, equipment financing, insurance, safety audits and compliance reviews, drug and alcohol testing requirements, permits and licensing, taxes and business structures, and the pros and cons of running under your own authority versus leasing on to a carrier.

For more info or to register for the program, click here.