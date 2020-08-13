In the production and processing of andalusite, grinding is one of the more important processes. Andalusite grinding powder production line can process materials to the size required by users, increase output and improve production efficiency. So what are the equipment for andalusite milling production line?

1. Jaw crusher

Jaw crusher is a necessary equipment for primary crushing and processing of andalusite. The particle size of the crushed material can be adjusted in the range of 10mm-400mm. The advantages of the equipment in operation are:

1. Reasonable crushing speed and deep crushing cavity improve crushing efficiency and increase equipment output.

2. There is a dust-proof board inside the machine body, which can effectively avoid dust spillage during production and improve the operating environment of the equipment.

2. Grinding mill

In the grinding process of andalusite, the grinding mill is the main processing equipment. It not only has high grinding efficiency, but also has the following characteristics:

1. Using vertical structure design, the equipment is small in size and light in weight, which is convenient for operation and movement during operation.

2. Users can centrally control the equipment, which not only reduces the cost of human resources, but also facilitates the use and maintenance of the equipment.

Three, electromagnetic vibration feeder

In the andalusite grinding production line, the andalusite raw materials can be sent from the storage bin to the receiving device in a fixed and quantitative manner. The characteristics shown in the operation are:

1. Simple structure and convenient operation.

2. No need for lubrication, low power consumption, and low cost for users.

Four, bucket elevator

The bucket elevator is to raise the low material to a certain height, so as to meet the needs of users in the production. The advantages of its operation are as follows:

1. The equipment has a high lifting height and large transportation volume.

2. It has a wide range of lifting, which can not only lift powdery materials, but also has a good lifting effect for materials with greater abrasiveness.

The above is an introduction to the equipment required for the andalusite grinding production line. SBM provides users with high stability, excellent quality, and advanced technology to enable users to obtain higher profits.