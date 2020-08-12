Lucky guess earns Mississippi driver “key to the highway”

Buy a winning scratch ticket and you might walk away with a quick $20. A truck driver from Mississippi recently landed a much bigger payoff when he won the 2020 “Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway” and was presented with the keys to a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia 126 truck.

Now in its 41st year, the annual “Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway” is usually held in person, but this year was conducted via Zoom videoconference to minimize pandemic-related health risks. The event was hosted by Landstar System Inc., a Jacksonville, Florida-based asset-light provider of transportation solutions, and sponsored by the travel center and truck stop chain Pilot Flying J.

The drawing was held among four finalists randomly selected from the pool of Landstar’s 1,086 active “1 Million Mile,” “2 Million Mile,” and “3 Million Mile” Safe Drivers and “Roadstars.” For their chance to win, each of the four drivers selected which box they believed held the keys to the giveaway truck. Bobby Jordan of Soso, Mississippi, picked the right one.

“Awarding a Landstar independent owner-operator a new truck is an honor every year. This year, we take tremendous pride in continuing this tradition during these unprecedented times of a global pandemic,” Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni said in a blog post on the company’s website. “We thank all of our Roadstar and Million Mile Safe Drivers for their skills and their service excellence.”