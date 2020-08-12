5 interesting features of Ahp alphatig 200x

proper control

It is imperative that the welding machine is kept under control. Not only is power directly proportional to such security threats, it influences the final outcome. Luckily, this model supports your work. Finally , the time is right, without worry about using one for guiding, to use a welder with both hands.

lightweight

Just 38 pounds is weighed. It is not the lightest unit in its category, but it is also not a heavy model. Rather, moving around is absolutely fine. You probably believe that you don't need too much portability if you have it in your home or workshop. There are, however, instances of pushing it a little – at least to clean it up.

can weld thinner gauge materials

The interesting part is that against thinner gage materials it can also be as effective. At this point, most of the welders are bad. You can work well on heavy fabrics and perform well. But with respect to fine materials, the results are challenging and less likely to impress you visually.

dual-voltage

it can perform both 110v and 220v outlet.

tig/stick

both tig and stick welding operation can be done with this awesome unit