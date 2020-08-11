PossibleNOW Donates $20,000 to Feeding America in Honor of the Company’s 20th Year Anniversary

DULUTH, GA (August 11, 2020) – PossibleNOW™, the leading provider of customer insights, enterprise consent and preference management solutions, and direct marketing compliance today announced they have agreed to a $20,000 donation to Feeding America in honor of the PossibleNOW’s 20-year anniversary. The donation will aid in Feeding America’s hunger relief program that spans across the country.

Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Thanks to donations and support from businesses, government organizations and individuals alike, the Feeding America network of food banks, pantries and meal programs serve virtually every community in the United States — 40 million people, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors.

Supporting communities and giving back has been a long-standing charitable mission for PossibleNOW™ throughout their twenty years in business. The company promotes charitable giving by matching employee contributions to worthy organizations that help people in need. PossibleNOW employees stepped up and personally contributed $6,000 for a $26,000 total to Feeding America’s hunger relief fund. The company also provides all employees with paid time off to serve their local community on a continuous basis.

“We are so delighted to celebrate our 20th year in business, working alongside some of the largest and most recognizable global brands in the world,” said Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW™. We began by helping companies execute successful marketing campaigns while maintaining compliance with marketing regulations such as Do Not Call and Do Not Email. We have now evolved to empowering customers to have a voice in the communications they receive, and we enable businesses to respond with valuable and relevant customer experiences so that relationships are enriched. We are privileged to serve our loyal customers and to donate to the Feeding America program which serves communities nationwide.”

About PossibleNOW:

PossibleNOW’s technology and services enable relevant, trusted, and compliant interactions between businesses and the people they serve. Its initial offering, DNCSolution, was tailored specifically to address the Do Not Contact databases and regulations such as TCPA, CAN-SPAM and CASL, allowing companies to adhere to customer do-not-contact preferences with peace of mind backed by a 100% compliance guarantee. Its enterprise consent and preference management platform, MyPreferences®, collects customer and prospect preferences, stores them safely and makes them available to any other system or application in the enterprise.

Additionally, PossibleNOW provides strategic services experts who define strategic roadmaps, plan technology deployments, and design consumer interfaces to position clients for success. PossibleNOW is purpose-built to help large, complex organizations gain control over communications, mitigate compliance risk, and reduce marketing expenses while improving customer experience and loyalty.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.



