Panel Built Introduces Gas Station Kiosk Buildings to Line of Modular Products

Panel Built Inc, a modular construction provider for 25 years, is adding gas station kiosk buildings to their line of prefabricated building applications. Utilizing a modular design, Panel Built gas kiosks are delivered to the project site pre-assembled in either single or multiple modules. By manufacturing the kiosks in a specialized modular construction facility, Panel Built can provide a consistent, high-quality product with easily predictable timelines. Additionally, the project site can be prepped for install as the building is being constructed. With these two processes occurring simultaneously, many projects using modular techniques see a significant reduction in project times.

As a prefab structure provider with a wide range of product offerings, Panel Built is uniquely able to provide the gas station canopy as well. Depending on the services the kiosk is providing, Panel Built can provide several custom features in the design of the gas station kiosk. Panel Built has experience incorporating a number of different security tools and products into our building designs, including transaction windows, product pass-throughs, and ballistic rate windows/wall systems. These options help ensure the safety and well-being of the employees inside the kiosk, who can oftentimes be working alone in these buildings.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. All product lines are produced on-site, in four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. Panel Built strives to provide "A Better Way to Create Space" for all of your building projects.