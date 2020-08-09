How to do the maintenance work of grinding mill?

Grinding Mill is an industrial milling equipment, widely used in metallurgy, building materials, chemical industry, mining and other fields of mining products materials grinding processing. The common processing materials are calcite, limestone, marble, potassium feldspar, etc.

In order to prolong the service life of the grinding mill, our company has summarized the experience for many years for your reference.

First of all, during the use of the grinding mill, there should be a fixed person to take care of it. The operator must have a certain technical level. Before the installation of the grinding mill, the relevant personnel must be given technical training to make them understand the principle and performance of the grinding mill and be familiar with the operating procedures. In order to make the mill work normally, it is necessary to formulate a "safe operation system for maintenance" of the equipment to ensure the long-term safe operation of the mill. At the same time, it is necessary to have necessary maintenance tools and grease accessories.

Secondly, after the grinding mill is used for a period of time, it should be overhauled, and the wearing parts such as grinding roller, grinding ring, blade and other vulnerable parts should be repaired and replaced. Before and after using the grinding roller device of the pulverizer, the connecting bolt and nut plug should be carefully checked to see if there is looseness and whether the lubricating grease is sufficient. When the grinding roller device is used for more than 500 hours or so, the rolling bearings in the roller sleeve must be cleaned, and the damaged parts should be replaced. The oiling tools can be manually refuelled or grease gun.

In the process of use, strictly follow the instructions. If the equipment breaks down in the middle of the process, there are good technicians to repair it. It is not allowed to modify the equipment at the same time.

The Operation precautions of grinding mill are as follows:

5. Fineness adjustment: according to the size, hardness, moisture content and specific gravity of the material, the fineness of processing is also different. The analyzer above the grinding mill can be adjusted to achieve high speed and high fineness, low speed and low fineness. If the fineness is increased, the output will be reduced accordingly. If the fan speed is not up to the requirements, the fan speed should be adjusted, which can be flexibly mastered by users.

6. For the scrapping limit of grinding roller and ring, the wall thickness of the remaining mill shall not be less than 10 mm.

7. When stopping the machine, stop feeding first, and the main machine will continue to grind the residual abrasives. After about one minute, turn off the motor of the main machine and the motor of the analyzer to stop the grinding work, and then stop the fan motor to blow out the residual powder in the pulverizer.